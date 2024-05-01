Two Pedestrians Hit On Westcott Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 8:29pm
Last updated: Wednesday May 1st, 1:14pm
Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that sent two children to hospital.
Police say that just after 4:00 pm Tuesday, two young children reportedly ran into the street to retrieve a basketball and were struck by a vehicle driving northbound in the 2300 block of Westcott Road.
The nine and six-year-old children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 89-year-old female motorist remained on scene following the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
