Two Pedestrians Hit On Westcott Road





Last updated: Wednesday May 1st, 1:14pm

Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that sent two children to hospital.

Police say that just after 4:00 pm Tuesday, two young children reportedly ran into the street to retrieve a basketball and were struck by a vehicle driving northbound in the 2300 block of Westcott Road.

The nine and six-year-old children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 89-year-old female motorist remained on scene following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.