Arrest Warrant Issued For Alleged Break And Enter Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 11:22am
Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted break and enter.
On March 25th, 2024, at approximately 5:30 am, the suspect made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road. Before leaving, he threw a rock at the window, which caused substantial damage to the property. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus driven by an unknown individual.
Thomas Siroky, 40, is wanted on charges of attempted break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and possession of break and enter tools.
Siroky is described as a white man, approximately 5’7”, and 140 lbs. He has a large tattoo of a woman’s face with a bandana on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information on Siroky’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.