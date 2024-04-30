Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia Join Forces on The Colosseum Stage



Comedians Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia hit The Colosseum stage for a night of laughs on Thursday, July 18th.

Born and raised in New York, Kev Herrera is known for his comedic wit. Kev has always been the “clown,” not only with his friends but also with his large Hispanic family. Kev’s unfiltered, raw comedy is inspired by his triumphed life experiences. Life experiences that to most would likely break an individual, Kev was able to take his humour and flourish. He has always had a love for comedy as it has been his solace and plays an imperative role in the person that he is today. Kev soon took a more creative approach with his organic comedic trait and animated persona, by expanding his comedy and producing relatable sketches on social media for the everyday couple and parent. Only Raising Kings continued to grow beyond what he could ever imagine. But, Kev wanted more; he knew he was ready to not only share his humour but also his life story.

A first-generation Italian-American, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his twenties, he tried a few open mics but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Anthony returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in nine months, and within three years has gained a massive fan base. In a very short time, Anthony earned over 900,000 social media followers, and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Anthony’s comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, and road rage. With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. Road Rage Wednesday became a fan favourite, with his “Uncle Vinny” and “Zia Lucia” characters transforming him into a phenomenon. Anthony also hosts the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs, where listeners get to know the comedian behind their favourite viral videos and stand-up comedy alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Anthony has appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, FOX’s Good Day New York, and Elizabeth & Elisa on News 12. Anthony is currently selling out comedy clubs and theatres across the United States on his “The Road Rage Tour.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00am.