Suspect Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that a girl under the age of 16 was sexually assaulted by an adult male. Investigators learned that the victim had been befriended by the suspect at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East. The suspect then drove the victim to a nearby residence, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the suspect in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Preetkumar Shah is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years old.