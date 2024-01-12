Possible Transit Strike Cancels Buses To Lions Game

A possible strike by Transit Windsor staff has cancelled the special event busses to Sunday’s Lions game.

Transit says that to ensure Detroit Lions fans attending the playoff game Sunday night are not stranded in Detroit, the scheduled Special Events buses for Sunday, January 14th, 2024, are cancelled.

Lions fans must find alternate arrangements, and anyone who has paid in advance will be reimbursed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Transit Windsor regrets the inconvenience a strike may cause our riders, but we hope this advance notice will allow time for preparations to be made that will help minimize the impact as much as possible,” said Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg.