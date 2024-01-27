Light RainNow
PHOTOS: LaSalle Event Centre Filled With LEGO® For Exhibit

Saturday January 27th, 2024, 9:30am

Community Photos
0
0

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO® Bricks exhibition has filled the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing with various creatures and art pieces- all made with LEGO®.

26 animal sculptures are filling the building from now until April 6, 2024, with the large sculptures bringing awe to attendees of all ages. Guests are able to not only enjoy the amazingly put together pieces, but also learn the science behind them.

General admission to the exhibit is $13 plus tax per person, ages three and up (prices online show the total cost including tax, $14.69 per ticket ). Tickets will also be available at the door.

Learn more about this event and how to attend on the Town of LaSalle’s website here.

 

