PHOTOS: 10th Annual Polar Plunge Windsor-Essex Campaign Launched With Slip n’ Slide

Windsor and Essex County law enforcement agencies are once again partnering with St. Clair College to support Special Olympics Ontario through the Annual Polar Plunge.

This year’s festivities launched on Tuesday with the St. Clair College “Slip n’ Slide” party on the softball diamond at the St. Clair College Main Campus.

Polar Plunge 2024 will take place on February 29th. You can learn more here.