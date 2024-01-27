Pet Of The Week: Meet Randy 007
Saturday January 27th, 2024, 12:00pm
Randy 007 – Male – Domestic Shorthair – 9 years
Randy 007 has a mysterious past but he’s ready to retire from the spy life and spend his days in less dangerous places. You can tell that his past missions was Windsor-wide from his ear-tip but it’s a scar that’s become another feature of his handsome mug. At first he’s a bit wary (he has great spidey senses!), but once he realizes you’re here to give him pets – he becomes a total cuddle bug! Randy 007’s final mission is to find his forever home…can you help him complete his last mission?
