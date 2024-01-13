Pet Of The Week: Lucky Austeja
Saturday January 13th, 2024, 12:00pm
Lucky Austeja – 5 years – Female – Domestic Shorthair
Hello there, I’m Lucky Austeja! I’m a little bit shy at first, but once I warm up I am super gentle and sweet. I do like my space from time to time, but certainly do love affection. If you want a sweet gal like me at home, please consider submitting an application for me!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
