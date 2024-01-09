CloudyNow
One Person Sent To Trauma Centre Following Lakeshore Crash

Tuesday January 9th, 2024, 2:05pm

Accidents
0
0

One person was transported to a trauma centre following a motor vehicle collision.

It happened just after 9:20 am Tuesday, January 9, 2024, and involved two motor vehicles on County Road 22 near Commercial Boulevard.

A driver from one of the involved vehicles was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver was not injured.

To assist with the investigation and the protection of emergency responders, a section of County Road 22 between Manning Road and West Pike Creek Road was closed temporarily but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

 

 

