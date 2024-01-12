Mostly CloudyNow
Ojibway Park Closed As Police Continue Search For Missing Man

Friday January 12th, 2024, 7:20am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police continues to search for 64-year-old Scott Kersey. 64-year-old Kersey was last seen on December 25th.

He is described as a black male, 5’3″, and approximately 100 lbs. He is wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.

Police have completed a search of Black Oak Heritage Park, which is now reopened to the public.

As of 8:00 am Friday, the area of Ojibway Park will be closed to public use as they continue our investigation. The public is asked to avoid this area until further notice.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

