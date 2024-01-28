New Amenities Planned For Tecumseh Lakewood Park South

New amenities are planned for Tecumseh’s popular Lakewood Park South.

New elements include an all-ages water feature, an all-season washroom, a picnic shelter/pavilion, a natural amphitheatre, a natural gas firepit, Bocce courts, and an all-season event plaza.

Another Lakewood Park element that will be enhanced in this project is a parking lot barrier arm system for added security.

A tender will be advertised in the first quarter of 2024, with all work planned to commence after Canada Day 2024.

Total cost is estimated at $3,125.00.