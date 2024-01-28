CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
Mainly CloudyMon
3 °C
37 °F		SnowTue
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

New Amenities Planned For Tecumseh Lakewood Park South

Sunday January 28th, 2024, 12:09pm

Tecumseh
0
0

New amenities are planned for Tecumseh’s popular Lakewood Park South.

New elements include an all-ages water feature, an all-season washroom, a picnic shelter/pavilion, a natural amphitheatre, a natural gas firepit, Bocce courts, and an all-season event plaza.

Another Lakewood Park element that will be enhanced in this project is a parking lot barrier arm system for added security.

A tender will be advertised in the first quarter of 2024, with all work planned to commence after Canada Day 2024.

Total cost is estimated at $3,125.00.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message