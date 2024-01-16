Melissa Etheridge & Jewel Set To Co-Headline The Colosseum Stage

Two-time Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge and four-time Grammy nominee Jewel join forces at Caesars Windsor on Sunday, August 4th at 7:00pm.

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance at the 1989 Grammy Awards. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

Jewel is an award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. Throughout her three-decade-long career, she has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for awards such as Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine and Rolling Stone and has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and for the President of the United States.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19th at 10:00am.