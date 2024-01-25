Locally Heavy Rainfall Possibly Tonight Into Friday Morning
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 25th, 2024, 4:26pm
There could be a lot of rain falling overnight.
Environment Canada says that rain is expected to move into southern Ontario tonight and taper off Friday. They say that 15 to 25 mm of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.
Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage. The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
