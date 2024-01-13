LaSalle Looking For Summer Students
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 13th, 2024, 4:14pm
The Town of LaSalle is currently accepting resumes for the following Summer Student Employment.
Jobs include Boat Ramp Attendant, Parks Student and Public Works Student.
Visit the Employment page on the town website for full details.
