LaSalle Looking For Summer Students

Saturday January 13th, 2024, 4:14pm

LaSalle
0
0

The Town of LaSalle is currently accepting resumes for the following Summer Student Employment.

Jobs include Boat Ramp Attendant, Parks Student and Public Works Student.

Visit the Employment page on the town website for full details.

 

