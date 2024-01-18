LaSalle Issues Warning About Retention Ponds

The Town of LaSalle is sending out a warning that retention ponds are not safe for winter activities.

The town says that no matter the temperature outside or the surface appearance of the ice, conditions on retention ponds can change quickly, and without warning. During the winter, water from the snow melt drains into the retention ponds.

This runoff is often mixed with salt that was placed on the roads and can cause the ice to melt and thin quickly.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Retention ponds located in LaSalle: