LaSalle Issues Warning About Retention Ponds
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 18th, 2024, 11:10am
The Town of LaSalle is sending out a warning that retention ponds are not safe for winter activities.
The town says that no matter the temperature outside or the surface appearance of the ice, conditions on retention ponds can change quickly, and without warning. During the winter, water from the snow melt drains into the retention ponds.
This runoff is often mixed with salt that was placed on the roads and can cause the ice to melt and thin quickly.
Retention ponds located in LaSalle:
- Vollmer Complex
- Behind Holy Cross Grade School
- At the end of Silver Maple Road and LaSalle Woods Boulevard
- Donato Street
- At end of Dunn Avenue and International Avenue·
- Harmony Lakes pond (Southwest of Meo Blvd. and Laurier Parkway intersection)
- Silver Maple pond (Southwest of Huron Church Line Road and Sandwich West Parkway intersection)
- Trinity Woods pond (Oke Drive, north of Martin Lane)
