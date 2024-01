Kingsville Declares On-Street Parking Ban

The Town of Kingsville has declared an on-street parking ban to commence winter control operations.

On-street parking is now prohibited for a period of 72 hours, effective 3:15pm on Thursday, January 18th, 2024. Parking on residential streets during a ban carries a $35.00 fine.

Residents and businesses must also remove portable items (such as basketball nets, garbage cans, portable signs, etc.) from roadways and sidewalks to prevent damage. Thank you for helping keep our roads clear and safe for travel.