Kingsville Announces New ‘Lifetime’ Dog License Program

Wednesday January 17th, 2024, 4:32pm

The Town of Kingsville has replaced its annual dog license program with a “lifetime” dog license.

Under the new program, dog owners will be required to purchase a new “lifetime” license for each new dog they own, or if ownership changes. The tag will cost $75.00 and will remain with the dog and owner for the lifetime of the dog.

The license is not transferrable to a new owner or dog.

If you already have a dog tag and need to renew; there is no need. Your current dog tag immediately becomes a life time tag at no further cost to you.

If you have already renewed your 2024 dog tag, allow 2 to 4 weeks for a refund cheque to arrive to you in the mail.

Kingsville Mayor, Dennis Rogers emphasized that licensing is an important part of being a responsible pet owner. “Not only does it help reunite an owner with a lost pet, but it also helps provide food and shelter to lost animals,” he said.

