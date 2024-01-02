It’s A Boy In Leamington

On Monday, Erie Shores HealthCare welcomes its first baby born in Essex County in 2024. Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz entered the world at 4:52am, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington are overjoyed with the arrival of their son. “The birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing for us to start the New Year. We are grateful to the exceptional care team at Erie Shores HealthCare for making our experience so memorable,” shared the delighted parents.

Derek and his family were greeted with gifts from the Erie Shores Health Foundation, donated by local businesses and nurses on the Obstetrics unit.

“Erie Shores HealthCare remains committed to providing exceptional care for mothers, babies, and families in Essex County. The birth of the New Year’s baby is a cherished tradition at the hospital, symbolizing new beginnings and the enduring commitment of the hospital to the health and well-being of the community,” the Hospital said.