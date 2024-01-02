CloudyNow
-0 °C
31 °F
CloudyWed
2 °C
36 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
0 °C
32 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

It’s A Boy In Leamington

Tuesday January 2nd, 2024, 10:27am

Leamington
0
0

On Monday, Erie Shores HealthCare welcomes its first baby born in Essex County in 2024. Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz entered the world at 4:52am, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington are overjoyed with the arrival of their son. “The birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing for us to start the New Year. We are grateful to the exceptional care team at Erie Shores HealthCare for making our experience so memorable,” shared the delighted parents.

Derek and his family were greeted with gifts from the Erie Shores Health Foundation, donated by local businesses and nurses on the Obstetrics unit.

“Erie Shores HealthCare remains committed to providing exceptional care for mothers, babies, and families in Essex County. The birth of the New Year’s baby is a cherished tradition at the hospital, symbolizing new beginnings and the enduring commitment of the hospital to the health and well-being of the community,” the Hospital said.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message