NEWS >
CloudyNow
-0 °C
31 °F
CloudyWed
2 °C
36 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
0 °C
32 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

It’s A Boy!

Monday January 1st, 2024, 2:10pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Regional Hospital photo

The first baby of 2024 arrived later than usual.

Windsor Regional Hospital says that they typically see the first baby of the year at some point overnight, but Benjamin Skye Rollins decided he’d hold out a little longer and was born at 9:49 am Monday.

Benjamin is the second child of parents Jacqueline and Kyle, who also have a 2-year-old son.

The couple was settled in watching a movie on New Year’s Eve when contractions began. Morning came, and the decision was made to head to the hospital. Mom Jacqueline says labour was relatively short as Benjamin was born not long after they arrived at the hospital.

“It was a fast labour. The baby came almost right away,” explains Jacqueline. “I can’t say enough about the staff and nurses here at Windsor Regional Hospital. We were impressed when our first child was born as well, and this time was no different. Everyone is so helpful!”

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message