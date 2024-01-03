Grow On Windsor Raises Over $385K To Support The Launch Of A Stem Cell Transplant Program

Grow On Windsor’s fundraising efforts have raised $387,462 to date with donations still rolling in.

Funds raised go to support the launch of a Stem Cell Transplant Program in our community, as well as funding for other vital programs and services to ensure local cancer patients continue to receive world class cancer care close to home.

A stem cell transplant is a procedure that replaces damaged or diseased blood-forming cells (stem cells) with healthy stem cells. A typical hospital stay for this procedure is 3-4 weeks in either London, Hamilton, or Toronto. A Stem Cell Transplant Program in Windsor means families no longer have to travel up the 401 to be by a patient’s side.

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation said the community support for this year’s campaign has been incredible.

“So many local cancer patients have had life saving stem cell therapy out of town. Thanks to our generous donors and supporters, a Stem Cell Transplant Program will now be available to patients right here in our community,” said Kassem.