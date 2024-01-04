Gordie Howe International Bridge Opening Planned For Fall 2025

here is a new date for the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The construction team announced on Thursday that construction completion is planned for September 2025, with the first vehicles expected to travel across the bridge that fall.

Initially, the $5.7 billion project was scheduled for completion in November 2024, with an opening anticipated by the end of that year. However, the project experienced unprecedented disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The disruptions were even more prevalent for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, given the differing applicable restrictions in the US and Canada, combined with the ramping up of construction activities in early 2020.

As a result, WDBA and BNA have agreed to amend the contract to include the new September 2025 construction completion date, new measures to ensure this date is achieved, and an updated overall contract value of $6.4 billion.

Recognizing that an extended construction period impacts the project host communities, WDBA has budgeted for a one-year extension of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan. With $3 million to be divided equally between Canada and the US and expended over the 2025-2026 fiscal year for residents and business owners in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit.