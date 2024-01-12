Friday Weather Advisory Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 12th, 2024, 3:02pm
A weather advisory has been issued for Friday afternoon into the evening.
Snow is forecast to begin this afternoon and will be heavy at times before transitioning to rain this evening.
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.
