Light SnowNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-8 °C
18 °F		CloudyMon
-11 °C
12 °F		Chance Of SnowTue
-10 °C
14 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Friday Weather Advisory Issued

Friday January 12th, 2024, 3:02pm

Weather
0
0

A weather advisory has been issued for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Snow is forecast to begin this afternoon and will be heavy at times before transitioning to rain this evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message