Freezing Rain Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 22nd, 2024, 6:10pm
Patchy freezing rain is forecast to begin this evening. More persistent freezing rain is expected tonight into early Tuesday morning. Ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm possible.
By Tuesday afternoon the freezing rain will transition to rain or snow and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle Tuesday evening as temperatures rise above zero.
