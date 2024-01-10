Essex Mourning The Loss Of A Firefighter

Essex Fire and Rescue is mourning the death of Firefighter Jared Burns.

Burns served the community as a Firefighter at Station 3 in Harrow since his recruitment in 2021.

“On behalf of Essex Fire and Rescue Services, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jared Burns,” said Jason Pillon, Fire Chief. “Jared was a dedicated member of the team who demonstrated strength and bravery to serve our community. He will be deeply missed.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Services will honour the life of Jared with a Firefighter Walkthrough during the Thursday evening visitation, and a funeral procession which will pass by Fire Station 3 on their way to the mass at St. Anthony’s church on Friday morning.

Funeral arrangements can be found on the Gerald A. Smith website.