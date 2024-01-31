Elementary Students With Incomplete Immunization Records Risk Suspension

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says that as of January 31st, 2024, there are 2,593 elementary school students who are at risk of school suspension on March 1st, 2024, due to missing vaccinations or immunization records that have not yet been submitted to the Health Unit required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The deadline for parents/guardians to submit student immunization records to the WECHU is 6:00pm on Wednesday February 28th, 2024.

In the fall of 2023, the Health Unit completed a review of all student immunization records and sent out 6,448 notices to elementary students indicating that they were either overdue for vaccines required to attend school or their immunization records were not updated with the Health Unit.

Families who recently received suspension notices are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Health Unit.