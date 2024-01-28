Light RainNow
East Windsor Mary Browns Chicken Opens On Tuesday

Sunday January 28th, 2024, 9:45am

Business
Mary Brown’s Chicken’s new location in East Windsor will open on Tuesday, January 30th.

They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.

They are located at 8480 Wyandotte Street East. Fat Bastard Burrito Co. will open a new location in the same plaza later this year.

