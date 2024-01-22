Celebrate The Music Of Journey With Voyage At Caesars Windsor

Experience the hits of Journey as Voyage takes The Colosseum stage, plus enjoy the sounds of special guest Jody Raffoul Band, at Caesars Windsor on Friday, April 12th.

Voyage features the authentic sounds of Journey starring international recording artist and songwriter, Hugo Valenti as lead vocalist, Robby Hoffman on guitar, Greg Smith on bass, Lance Millard on keys, and Dana Spellman on drums. Fans agree that Voyage delivers the closest experience to the original Steve Perry-fronted lineup.

Hailed as the top Journey tribute band in the world, Voyage takes fans back to the 80’s era and celebrates albums such as Look into the Future, Escape, and Frontiers and hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” and so many more. Performing the celebrated music of Journey with chilling accuracy, the talent of Voyage brings the meaning of tribute to a completely new level.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26th at 10:00am.