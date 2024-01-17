Catch The NHL Alumni VS Essex County OPP Hockey Game

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will take to the ice against former National Hockey League (NHL) greats in an annual charity hockey event in Essex on Sunday January 28th, 2024.

The 2024 NHL Alumni Benefit Tour featuring NHL legends from Stanley Cup winning teams, classic original six teams and local former NHLers in support of Special Olympics Ontario and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour supports the Special Olympics and Law Enforcement Torch Run’s mission “To provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

Doors open at 1:00 pm and the game starts at 2:00pm. Tickets are $10.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door. Tickets can be purchased and for further information, contact Provincial Constable Jim Chauvin at [email protected]. Visit www.benefithockey.com for the NHL alumni roster and further details.