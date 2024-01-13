Light SnowNow
Canada’s Drag Race’s February Show Rescheduled

Saturday January 13th, 2024, 8:32am

Entertainment
0
0

The originally scheduled Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour at Caesars Windsor for Friday, February 16th at 8:00pm has been postponed to Thursday, April 4th at 8:00pm.

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the rescheduled date. Refunds must be requested for any postponed show and are to be handled through the point of purchase.

For tickets redeemed using Caesars Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

 

