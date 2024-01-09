CloudyNow
Arson Investigation In Lakeshore

Tuesday January 9th, 2024, 9:08am

Lakeshore
0
0

OPP is investigating an arson in Lakeshore.

Police say that around 12:20am on Thursday, January 4th, 2024, an unknown individual attended an address on Oriole Park Drive and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway, destroying the vehicle and also causing damage to the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

Investigators believe that a light-coloured Sports Utility Vehicle that was observed on security camera in the area at the time of the fire to be involved.

If you recognize the vehicle or the individual in the attached photos, contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit an online tip to www.catchcrooks.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

