Amherstburg TRUE Fest This Saturday

TRUE Fest returns to downtown Amherstburg on Saturday, January 27th, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This outdoor winter event promises an unforgettable 70s-themed disco dance party with creativity, community spirit, and a celebration of artistic expression.

This year features an electrifying lineup of fire and glow performances and a night of showstopping entertainment with drag queen performances that will amplify the evening’s festivities. Attendees can partake in a spin-to-win game in the inflatable igloos, hot chocolate, apple cider and s’mores. Indulge your taste buds at their drink and snack stations while you take in the fun downtown.

TRUE Fest aims to create an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere where everyone can let loose and celebrate. The event is an experience that brings together the community for a night of joy and laughter.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“TRUE Fest is a testament to the creativity and passion that define our town,” says Mayor Michael Prue. “This event not only celebrates artists and our community members, but it adds to the vibrant culture that makes Amherstburg special.”