UPDATED: 350 City Hall Square Open, 400 City Hall Square Remains Closed

Last updated: Wednesday January 24th, 4:37pm

The City of Windsor says that progress is being made but it will be at least one more day before the 400 building in City Hall Square is once again accessible to staff and the public.

A power outage occurred early Tuesday morning cutting power to both 350 and 400 City Hall Square. Crews were able to open City Hall this morning and some staff from the 400 City Hall Square building have relocated to ensure continuity of services.

Repairs to the underground electrical conduit and cabling which caught fire early Tuesday morning are proving challenging but contract crews are optimistic they can have power restored by end of day Thursday allowing for a re-opening of the building on Friday, January 26th, 2024.

Services that continue to be impacted by the on-going closure of the 400 building include the Provincial Offences Courts, Service Ontario and Service Canada. A final determination on re-opening the 400 building Friday will be shared by the end of the day Thursday.