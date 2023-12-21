Work Begins On Former Duffy’s Property In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 20th, 2023, 9:06pm
Work is getting underway on the former Duffy’s property in Amherstburg.
The first phase of work focuses on upgrading the shoreline and removing dock remnants situated at the foot of Gore Street.
The project will continue through Spring 2024.
