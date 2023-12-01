Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society Helping Sandwich Residents Spay/ Neuter Community Cats

The Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society is offering residents of Sandwich the opportunity to spay or neuter a community cat for free. “Community cats” are cats who live primarily outdoors and are cared for by one or more people who feed them and who may provide some form of shelter.

This program is possible with funding from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan, and for a limited time allows residents of Sandwich to bring in community cats for spay and neuter at no charge. To qualify, residents should live within the region bordered by the Detroit River, Huron Church Road, Ojibway Parkway, and EC Row.

All of the cats who are spayed or neutered under this program will be ear tipped (to easily identify them as altered), vaccinated, and microchipped (to identify the location they came from and their caregiver, if applicable).

To apply, fill out the application at https://windsorhumane.org/ sandwich.