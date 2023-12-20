WEATHER: Wednesday December 20th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 20th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 20th, 2023.
Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning.
High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
