WEATHER: Tuesday December 19th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 19th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday December 19th, 2023.
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
