WEATHER: Tuesday December 12th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 12th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday December 12th, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
