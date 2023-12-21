WEATHER: Thursday December 21st, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 21st, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday December 21st, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
