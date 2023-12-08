WEATHER: Friday December 8th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 8th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Friday December 8th, 2023.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
