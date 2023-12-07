Walkerville Brewery Wins Big At The 2023 Ontario Brewing Awards

Walkerville Brewery had a winning night at the 2023 Ontario Brewing Awards held on Tuesday, December 5th in Niagara Falls. T

hey took home a total of four (4) awards:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

GOLD – Imperial Stout

GOLD – Geronimo IPA

GOLD – Easy Stout

BRONZE – Waterfront Wit

“We’re thrilled with the results of this year’s Ontario Brewing Awards,” said Ian Gourlay, partner at the brewery “Winning four awards in a very competitive provincial brewing competition is no easy feat, so we could not be more proud of our talented team of brewers who continue to brew great, award winning beers”.

The Ontario Brewing Awards is a provincial beer award competition that invites Ontario-based craft breweries to come together to showcase their best work in one of 37 beer style categories.