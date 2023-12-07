CloudyNow
Walkerville Brewery Wins Big At The 2023 Ontario Brewing Awards

Thursday December 7th, 2023, 2:37pm

County News
0
0

Photo credit: Walkerville Brewery; Matt Shaheen

Walkerville Brewery had a winning night at the 2023 Ontario Brewing Awards held on Tuesday, December 5th in Niagara Falls. T

hey took home a total of four (4) awards:

  • GOLD – Imperial Stout
  • GOLD – Geronimo IPA
  • GOLD – Easy Stout
  • BRONZE – Waterfront Wit

“We’re thrilled with the results of this year’s Ontario Brewing Awards,” said Ian Gourlay, partner at the brewery “Winning four awards in a very competitive provincial brewing competition is no easy feat, so we could not be more proud of our talented team of brewers who continue to brew great, award winning beers”.

The Ontario Brewing Awards is a provincial beer award competition that invites Ontario-based craft breweries to come together to showcase their best work in one of 37 beer style categories.

 

