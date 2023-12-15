Upgrades Complete At St. Clair Shores Park In Lakeshore

Upgrades are complete at St. Clair Shores Park in Lakeshore.

The park located at 200 Amy Croft Drive saw Lakeshore’s first implementation of solar-powered bollards to provide lighting along the new asphalt walking trail and accessibility improvements to the play area, picnic tables, and benches.

Also included was a painted playground structure and enlarged play area with a fall-safe surface, a new asphalt basketball court with line painting and nets (backboard, rim, and net) to be installed, a new pavilion structure on an accessible concrete pad, new grassed berms, shade trees, waste receptacles, and a large open play area and new concrete pads, with benches to be installed.

“Public spaces and parks like this one improve the quality of life of our residents and visitors, and we are thrilled to see these improvements at St. Clair Shores Park,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We appreciate everyone in the neighbourhood who provided their feedback on the park. Feedback from neighbours and park users is critical to ensuring that our investments meet the needs of the community.”

The park’s design also includes the potential future addition of a dry pond, a type of stormwater management feature that allows for the temporary storage of stormwater to help reduce flooding during rainfall events.