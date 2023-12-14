Update On Cyber Attacks At Regional Hospitals

Local hospitals are providing an update on their recent cyberattack and restoration of services. The cyber attack happened at the end of October at Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital, along with their shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization.

The hospitals confirm that charting systems affected by the recent criminal cyberattack started coming back online last week and have continued this week. As they continue to bring systems online, they closely monitor system integrity during network restoration at each institution.

“We understand this has been an incredibly challenging period for our communities. This criminal cyberattack has affected our patients, employees and professional staff, causing disruptions to the high quality you expect at our organizations. We are incredibly grateful for the patience you, our communities and staff have provided us as we work to restore systems and normal operations,” a joint statement said.

The hospitals have also put extensive security measures in place to safeguard systems.