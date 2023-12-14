SunnyNow
10 °C
50 °F
SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Mainly SunnySat
8 °C
46 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
6 °C
43 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Update On Cyber Attacks At Regional Hospitals

Thursday December 14th, 2023, 12:01pm

Health
0
0

Local hospitals are providing an update on their recent cyberattack and restoration of services. The cyber attack happened at the end of October at Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital, along with their shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization.

The hospitals confirm that charting systems affected by the recent criminal cyberattack started coming back online last week and have continued this week. As they continue to bring systems online, they closely monitor system integrity during network restoration at each institution.

“We understand this has been an incredibly challenging period for our communities. This criminal cyberattack has affected our patients, employees and professional staff, causing disruptions to the high quality you expect at our organizations. We are incredibly grateful for the patience you, our communities and staff have provided us as we work to restore systems and normal operations,” a joint statement said.

The hospitals have also put extensive security measures in place to safeguard systems.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message