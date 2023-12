There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: December 8th To 10th

Friday December 8th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday December Jingle and Mingle Leamington District Agricultural Society's Fairgrounds

Friday December The Borgen Project Information Event St. Clair College MediaPlex Campus

Friday December Holiday Lights Heritage Nights LaSalle Civic Centre

Friday December Christmas Concert Series Lakeside Park Pavilion

Friday December Bright Lights Windsor Jackson Park

Saturday December 2 Guys Can Drive Reaume Chevrolet Buick GMC

Saturday December Bright Lights Windsor Jackson Park

Saturday December Crafts with Santa Lakeside Park Pavilion

Saturday December Jingle and Mingle Leamington District Agricultural Society's Fairgrounds

Saturday December Holiday Lights Heritage Nights LaSalle Civic Centre

Sunday December FREE Breakfast with Santa Average Joe's Sports Bar Windsor

Sunday December Bright Lights Windsor Jackson Park

Sunday December Holiday Lights Heritage Nights LaSalle Civic Centre

Sunday December 2 Guys Can Drive Reaume Chevrolet Buick GMC

Sunday December Jingle and Mingle Leamington District Agricultural Society's Fairgrounds