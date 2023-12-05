Light RainNow
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Christmas At The Museum

Tuesday December 5th, 2023, 11:18am

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum will host Christmas At The Museum this Wednesday at 7:00pm in the Nazrey A.M.E Church National Historic Site at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum to ring in the holiday season.

The evening will feature a warm and friendly celebration of the Christmas Season featuring the musical stylings of Josh Johnson. The hour-and-a-half program will be sprinkled with traditional songs of the season to start the holiday season off right.

Refreshments will be served following the concert. You are asked to bring a canned good, which will be donated to the Amherstburg Mission.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History sponsors this year’s celebration. Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased by cash or credit card at the museum’s reception desk, by phone at 519-736-5433, and on the event website at www.amherstburgfreedom.org/CAM.

 

