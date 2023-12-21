Salvation Army Christmas Toy Distribution Brings Christmas Joy To 1,738 children

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope annual Christmas toy distribution sorted, packed and distributed gifts to over 1,700 families, ensuring children from low-income households would have a memorable and joyful Christmas season.

Every year, the Salvation Army aims to alleviate the financial burden many families face during the Christmas season. Through donations from local businesses, community members and volunteers, the distribution was able to provide toys and gifts to 1738 children aged 0-13.

The Salvation Army set up in the Windsor Centre of Hope, where organizers were ready to greet those who had pre-registered at the beginning of November.

Volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth operation of the event. They greeted families and helped them navigate through the registration process. The atmosphere was filled with joy and gratitude as families expressed their appreciation for the support they received.

The success of this toy distribution serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration and compassion. It highlights the capacity we have to make a significant difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate, particularly during the holiday season.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the sponsors, donors and volunteers who made this possible. Their commitment to giving back to the community has brought smiles and happiness to the faces of countless children and families,” said Major Danny Pinksen.