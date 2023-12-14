Salvation Army Christmas Dinner Spreads Holiday Cheer To Over 650 People

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope held their annual Christmas Dinner which featured a traditional turkey meal for over 650 guests Wednesday evening.

The event was also highlighted by live entertainment as doors opened by The South Windsor Citadel Brass Band that filled the room with joyous melodies. Dinner entertainment was provided by local musician Abbey Neves.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of our Community Christmas Dinner” said Major Danny Pinksen. “It is always a pleasure to witness the joy on the faces of our guests enjoying the delicious turkey meal and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit. We are grateful for the support of our community and honoured to have been apart of their Christmas Celebrations.”

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all the guests, sponsors, volunteers and staff members who contributed to the success of the Christmas Dinner. Thank you to Platinum Sponsor Windsor and Essex County Tim Horton Restaurant Owners for their continued support during the holiday season and throughout the year. Their unwavering support and dedication made the evening truly special.

As the holiday season continues. The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope remains committed to delivering services to those vulnerable in the greater Windsor region. Without the support from local donations they would not be able to assist those in our community. To donate visit www.salvationarmywindsor.ca.