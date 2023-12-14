SunnyNow
PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Central Windsor (2023)

Thursday December 14th, 2023, 5:30pm

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Central Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

700 block of Irvine Avenue

1200 block of Elsmere Avenue

1300 block of Marentette Avenue

1400 block of Marentette Avenue

1500 block of Langlois Avenue

1500 block of Marentette Avenue

2100 block of Pelissier Street

2100 block of Victoria Avenue

2200 block of Fraser Avenue

2200 block of Louis Avenue

2200 block of Pelissier Street

2200 block of Victoria Avenue

