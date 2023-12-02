PHOTOS: Take A Look Inside Bright Lights Windsor 2023

Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to Jackson Park, Friday evening, for the lighting of the sixth annual Bright Lights Windsor.

The City of Windsor’s unique display features a giant illuminated tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, thousands of lights, and a Holiday Market.

Interested in checking out the displays? Here’s everything you need to know:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

This year’s theme is “Bright Lights Windsor: Where Tradition Shines” and the path this year takes you through a series of seasonally themed zones: The Enchanted Children’s Village; Wish Upon a Star; W.E. the North; Candy Cane Lane; Merry and Bright; Santa’s Workshop; Winter Wonderland and Peace and Love Around the World.

New This Year:

Chair Swings – New LED chair swings that bring enchantment to life as they illuminate the night with a vibrant array of colours.

New LED chair swings that bring enchantment to life as they illuminate the night with a vibrant array of colours. Step n’ Lights – New mesmerizing light-tile area turns each step in your path into a magical experience. With vibrant colours and patterns responding to your every move and lighting your way, it’s a captivating spectacle for all ages.

New mesmerizing light-tile area turns each step in your path into a magical experience. With vibrant colours and patterns responding to your every move and lighting your way, it’s a captivating spectacle for all ages. New Train Station – This year, the children’s train ride is getting a charming new addition: a storybook train station. Make your family’s visit even more memorable as your little ones enjoy a whimsical journey through the magical light display with a stop at the brand new Libro Express Station.

This year, the children’s train ride is getting a charming new addition: a storybook train station. Make your family’s visit even more memorable as your little ones enjoy a whimsical journey through the magical light display with a stop at the brand new Libro Express Station. Santa’s New Bench – Join Santa as he unveils his brand new bench! Step into a world of holiday magic as your little ones have the chance to sit with Santa in the most magical setting. This stunning new area is designed to make your child’s visit with Santa more special and memorable than ever before.

Join Santa as he unveils his brand new bench! Step into a world of holiday magic as your little ones have the chance to sit with Santa in the most magical setting. This stunning new area is designed to make your child’s visit with Santa more special and memorable than ever before. Singing Trees – Get ready to be enchanted by the new singing light trees. As you stroll through our wonderland, these trees come alive with harmonious melodies and dancing lights, creating a mesmerizing show that embodies the true spirit of the season.

Get ready to be enchanted by the new singing light trees. As you stroll through our wonderland, these trees come alive with harmonious melodies and dancing lights, creating a mesmerizing show that embodies the true spirit of the season. Games Tent – Step into the Bright Lights Windsor world of LED-lit games. Inside our festive tent, you’ll discover a magical blend of traditional carnival fun, illuminated with captivating lights and colours that enhance the enchantment. It’s the perfect place for families and friends to share in the joy of play and embrace the magic of the season.

Step into the Bright Lights Windsor world of LED-lit games. Inside our festive tent, you’ll discover a magical blend of traditional carnival fun, illuminated with captivating lights and colours that enhance the enchantment. It’s the perfect place for families and friends to share in the joy of play and embrace the magic of the season. Adirondack Chairs and Fire Tables – Cozy up in our welcoming Adirondack chairs and fire tables. These inviting spots provide the perfect pause in your journey, offering a chance to relax, chat, and soak in the seasonal ambience.

Hours:

The park will be lit every night from 5:30pm to 10:00pm.

Sensory friendly “Silent Nights” are offered on Tuesday evenings. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused so the display can be enjoyed in a peaceful environment that is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

Parking:

Kennedy Collegiate Parking

245 Tecumseh Road East: This primary parking location is offered thanks to our friends at Kennedy Collegiate.

Kennedy Collegiate parking is available and can be accessed from McDougall Street.

A limited number of accessible permit parking spots are available at the south end.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Near Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling

Bright Lights Windsor displays extend right to the entrance from this parking lot.

Accessible via McDougall through Parks Yard or Dougall Avenue.

A limited number of accessible permit parking spots are available.

Additional Parking

Parks & Recreation Field House, 2365 McDougall Street

Parks & Recreation Main Office, 2450 McDougall Street

Entrances:

Tecumseh and Ouellette

Tecumseh Road

McDougall near Kennedy Collegiate

Memorial Drive Parking Lot (near Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling)

Holiday Market:

The WE Made It: Holiday Market returns, sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, Rose City Etsy Team and WindsorEats. New this year, the market will be complemented by a convenient seating area where you can enjoy a sip or a bite and relax in the glow of the lively shops nearby. The full holiday market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, with a partial market for food and beverages operating during the week. Along with the market, several excellent local food and beverage options will be available.