PHOTOS: Holiday Tours Light Up Willistead Manor Once Again

Willistead Manor is cheerfully lit up for their annual Holiday Tours.

Tour attendees get to enjoy not only the beauty that is within the manor, but also allows them a chance to learn more about the property and some local history from knowledgeable guides.

Every room available to tour is decorated for the holiday season, with decor being fresh every year for tour-goers to enjoy time and time again.

2023 Holiday Tour Dates run:

Sundays: December 3, 10 & 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: December 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Learn more on their website here.